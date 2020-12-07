Paul Pogba is “unhappy” at Manchester United and “has to change teams” in January, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The France midfielder’s contract runs until June 2022. However, he would be available to leave on a free transfer from next summer.

He has made only eight Premier League appearances this season, starting five games. But Pogba did score a wonder goal on his return from Covid-19 in the win at West Ham.

Raiola told Tuttosport: “There’s no point beating around the bush. It’s better to speak clearly, look ahead and not waste time looking for culprits: Paul is unhappy at Manchester United.

“He’s no longer able to express himself as he would like and as is expected of him. He has to change teams, change the air.

“He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022. But I believe the best solution for all parties is to sell him in the next transfer window.

“Otherwise, the Old Trafford club, with whom relations are excellent, know well that they would risk losing him on a free transfer, given that, for the moment, it’s not the player’s intention to extend his contract.

“If someone doesn’t understand it, ergo they understand very little about football. In any case, let them blame me if Paul leaves next summer.”

Raiola added that it was not Pogba’s “intention” to extend his contract in Manchester,

Pogba, who rejoined United from Juventus for £89m in 2016, has previously made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid.

Evra laughs off Pogba-Van de Beek comparison

Patrice Evra admits that he laughs when he hears Donny van de Beek being compared to Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba.

Pogba made his first Premier League appearance for United in over a month at the London Stadium, netting a classy equaliser before goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford secured a comeback victory.

Pogba has struggled for fitness and form this season, with Van de Beek preferred by Old Gunnar Solskjaer of late. The pair lined up together on Saturday evening but Dutchman was hauled off at half-time as United trailed.

France star Pogba then played a pivital role as the Red Devils eventaully found their form to win.

“What a great goal from Paul,” Evra said. “When people start to compare him with Van de Beek, it just makes me laugh – look at that goal.” Read more…