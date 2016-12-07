Agent clears up future of Arsenal striker Giroud

The agent of France striker Olivier Giroud has responded to rumours that his clients could be set to leave Arsenal in January.

Giroud has found game time in the Premier League this season hard to come by, with Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez settling in well to his new role as CF.

The former Montepellier man has scored five times in 13 appearances so far this campaign, attracting reported interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Napoli.

However, his agent Michael Manuello has given an update on his future, which apparently lies firmly in North London.

“Olivier is very well at Arsenal,” Giroud’s representative told Foot Mercato.

“He will make his season here. Nothing is possible in January for Olivier. He has no plans to move during the winter transfer window.”

Arsene Wenger suggested last month that the France international’s frustration highlights the Gunners’ impressive strength-in-depth.

“He’s angry in a positive way,” Wenger said.

“I think we have the quality and the spirit on the bench. The two together makes us remarkably dangerous until the last minute.”