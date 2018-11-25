Arsenal are tracking Genk forward Leandro Trossard, according to the player’s agent, as they look for a replacement for Danny Welbeck.

England forward Welbeck suffered a broken ankle recently in the Europa League draw with Sporting CP and he will miss the remainder of the season.

Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi has admitted Welbeck’s injury will likely force the club into transfer action in January.

“That is absolutely something unplanned,” he said of Welbeck’s injury.

“Yes, that makes you consider things. I am not saying that’s a green light to go to the market but we have good players in the house also that may get further opportunities like Eddie Nketiah for example.

“We need to see. We are in November so it’s a good time to start analysing what options we have in the market. We are not closing the door but it’s still not the preferred one.”

That has led to a host of names being mentioned as targets with Ousmane Dembele and Nicolas Pepe just a few, but a new name that has emerged is that of 23-year-old Trossard.

The Belgian left winger has netted 11 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season and is under contract until 2021, but his agent Josy Comhair says there is interest from the Gunners.

“I contacted representatives from Arsenal and Tottenham. At Spurs, nobody wanted to confirm that Trossard is an option, but Arsenal did,” Comhair told Sporza, as reported by Sport Witness . “They told me Leandro has a very interesting profile for them and that they’ve been following him since August.

“They also added it was a good choice to stay at Genk for another year. They ended the phone call with ‘They are keeping a close eye on him’.”