Agent confirms January move for striker chased by Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle and West Ham

The agent of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo has confirmed the Brazilian will change clubs “this winter”, and varying reports claim Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham will all have a say in where he ends up.

Leonardo, 20, plies his trade for Brazilian side Santos where he’s already made a remarkable number of appearances. Despite his tender age, Leonardo has turned out 164 times for Santos, notching 54 goals and 11 assists along the way.

His most recent season in Brazil was an impressive one, with Leonardo scoring 21 goals in 45 matches – a ratio just shy of one goal in two.

Leonardo has also wowed for Brazil’s Under-20s where he’s scored 15 times in just 13 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, Leonardo has been monitored by a series of European sides as well as many from within the Premier League.

Real Madrid, Roma and Sevilla are all understood to be in the mix when Leonardo leaves Santos. In fact, Roma reportedly submitted three bids for the striker over the summer, with the biggest worth just over €20m.

However, according to the player’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, Leonardo had pre-agreed to stay with Santos until the end of the Brazilian domestic season.

“Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular,” said Pimenta (as quoted by The Evening Standard).

“He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship. He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

But with the Brazilian season concluding in early-December, the prospect of a January move is coming into focus.

Leonardo on the move in January… but where?

Newcastle and West Ham are confirmed admirers of the Brazilian. West Ham’s need for a new frontman may have just swelled with The Independent reporting Michail Antonio suffered a knee injury while with Jamaica during the international break.

Newcastle have endured injury issues of their own, with frontline strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both on the sidelines prior to the international break.

What’s more, Newcastle have shown a willingness to sign promising young stars who cost sizeable fees. Tino Livramento (£40m) and Lewis Hall (loan with obligation to buy at £28m plus £7m in add-ons) are examples of that.

However, The Standard also put Man Utd and Arsenal in the frame if Leonardo leaves in January and per his agent, that’s exactly what he’ll do.

“But the time has come to move,” concluded Pimenta. “He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, Santos will demand around £17.5m plus a sizeable commitment in add-ons before letting Leonardo leave.

Where he’ll go appears to be an open race at present.

