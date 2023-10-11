Agent confirms Liverpool ‘keen’ on signing Brighton star already considered ‘one of the best in the world’

The agent of Brighton ace Pervis Estupinan has revealed several Premier League and La Liga sides are eager to sign him, effectively confirming reported interest from Liverpool in the left-back.

Estupinan was on Watford’s books between July 2017 and September 2020. However, he did not make a single appearance for the Hornets as they sent him out on loan to three different Spanish clubs.

Estupinan impressed in the Spanish top flight and this earned him a transfer to Villarreal. The 25-year-old thrived under then Villarreal manager Unai Emery, helping the club to win the Europa League in May 2021 – their first ever major trophy.

Estupinan went on to join Brighton in August 2022, as they paid Villarreal £14.9million to make him Marc Cucurella’s replacement.

Estupinan has since established himself as one of the most effective attacking full-backs in the league, with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi getting the best out of him. Overall, his record for Brighton stands at two goals and 11 assists in 49 games, which is impressive considering his position.

Unsurprisingly, the Ecuadorian is part of the latest crop of Brighton stars to be coveted by England’s biggest clubs. On August 10, a report tipped Liverpool to swoop in for him before the summer transfer deadline.

Ultimately, that move did not happen in the summer, with Estupinan remaining on the south coast. But now the player’s agent has made a big hint that a transfer could be on the cards in summer 2024.

During a recent radio appearance (as cited by Sport Witness), representative Manuel Sierra discussed the growing interest in his client and even labelled Estupinan as ‘one of the best left-backs in the world’.

Agent hails ‘super interesting’ Pervis Estupinan

“Pervis is a super interesting player, who several teams from the Premier [League] are keen on,” Sierra revealed.

“Spanish football [clubs] and others have asked about his situation, because they are looking for a left-back and he is one of the best in the world in his position.

“We have to be prepared with him [for a possible transfer], we don’t even know what Brighton is going to ask for, people are a little afraid of the club [due to Caicedo’s transfer and those negotiations].

“We will see in the summer how his situation is, now he is injured and will have a maximum of a month [out].”

Sierra will be hoping that Brighton do not demand too much for Estupinan, so that he can secure his client a huge dream move.

However, Brighton have made it clear that they will only sell their best players if a premium price is paid. For example, Moises Caicedo cost Chelsea a whopping £115m, while Cucurella moved to West London in a deal worth £60m.

Due to this stance, Liverpool, or one of their ‘Big Six’ rivals, will have to spend big if they are to succeed in raiding Brighton for Estupinan.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have dramatically re-entered the race to sign a dominant Prem star, according to a report.