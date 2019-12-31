Agent confirms Serie A interest in key Rangers defensive star

Rangers are braced for January interest in left-back Borna Barisic, with the player’s agent confirming that Roma are keen.

Barisic has emerged as an key man for Steven Gerrard’s side this season, making 27 appearances in all competitions.

And it would now appear that Rangers may have to fend off any approaches when the transfer window officially opens on Wednesday.

Indeed, when asked about his client, Barisic’s agent Ives Cakarun told RomaPress: “It’s only interest at the moment.”

The Italian giants are said to be interested in the full-back as they search for a long-term alternative to veteran star Aleksandar Kolarov.

Barisic, who has won 12 caps for Croatia, joined Rangers on a four-year contract in August 2018 for around £2million.

The 27-year-old has been one of the club’s most consistent performers this season and supplied two assists in Rangers’ sensational 2-1 win over Old Firm rivals Celtic over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Rangers have made an enquiry about the availability of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Giroud was heavily involved with the Blues last season having made 27 Premier League appearances under Maurizio Sarri, but the Frenchman has only featured in five league games so far this term.

The attacker’s lack of game time under Frank Lampard is mainly due to the emergence of Tammy Abraham, who has nailed down a place in the team and has scored 11 league goals in 18 games.

With Giroud set to be remain as Lampard’s second-choice up top, the striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Inter Milan credited with interest.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Rangers are the latest club to have registered interest in Giroud. Read more…