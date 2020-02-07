Agent drops surprising hint over Jan Vertonghen’s Tottenham future

Jan Vertonghen’s agent has surprisingly stated that “the door is still open” for the defender to stay at Tottenham.

The Belgian’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with the veteran star free to talk to foreign clubs now ahead of joining them for nothing in the summer.

Vertonghen’s agent, Tom De Mul, has confirmed that the 32-year-old is attracting interest from abroad, but that staying in north London is not completely off the table.

“We currently have no agreement [with Tottenham], but I do not rule anything out,” De Mul told HLN.

“We consider everything. There is a lot of interest for Jan, certainly as a free agent, but Tottenham also remains an interesting option for us. The door is still open.

“He still wants to get good results with Spurs after a difficult start. He wants to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League, or in this case to win the FA Cup.

“He is 32, but he is still so ambitious. He is focused. The Euros, for example, are super important to him.

“That’s the beauty of him. He wants to play at the highest level in a top competition for as long as possible. He is still very hungry.”

Fresh doubts over Vertonghen’s future were sparked on Wednesday night when he was left distraught after being substituted early into the second half during Tottenham’s FA Cup win over Southampton, while Standard Sport also reports that Spurs are in talks with Vertonghen’s long-term centre-back replacement Japhet Tanganga over a new deal .

Vertonghen looked visibly upset on the bench after being hauled off by Jose Mourinho, but De Mul has sought to downplay the incident.

“It is made a bit too big in my eyes. Jan was just disappointed at the time of his replacement, about his performance, about that of the team,” he added.

“It is difficult for Jan to hide that, but that’s just the way he is. He is still very happy with Tottenham and feels great in London.”

Meanwhile, Krzysztof Piatek’s wife has moved to pour cold water on reports that she put a block on her husband signing for Tottenham in January as she did not want to move to London. Read more…