Late Man Utd interest unlikely to stop Bayern ace joining Juventus

Douglas Costa’s agent is confident the player will agree a move to Juventus, amid claims Manchester United could come in for the Brazilian winger.

With United set to announce the £75million capture of Romelu Lukaku on Monday, the Red Devils will switch their attentions to signing their next two targets – a central midfielder and a winger.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Ivan Perisic, but Inter Milan’s reluctance to discuss a deal has seen United instead linked with Bayern star Costa.

The Brazilian has been given permission to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with the player looking to secure more regular football ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Juventus have been chasing his signature all summer and now his agent Giovanni Branchini believes a move to Turin is close.

“This will be a decisive week in my opinion,” Giovanni Branchini told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “We’ve been working on the case for 45 days, and I’m optimistic.”

The paper claims Juventus are likely to agree a deal for Costa – who made just 19 starts in all competitions under Carlo Ancelotti last season – whereby he will join the club on an initial two-year loan, before finalising a permanent €50million deal in the summer of 2019.