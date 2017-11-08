Agent explains Lacazette feelings after Arsenal dropped striker

Alexandre Lacazette’s agent insists the striker will not cause a stink, despite his disappointment at being dropped to the bench by Arsene Wenger for Arsenal’s defeat at Manchester City.

The France striker joined the Gunners in a £52million switch from Lyon over the summer and despite a positive start which has seen him score six times in 12 appearances, he is still to win the complete trust of his manager.

Lacazette was among the substitutes for Sunday’s 3-1 reverse at the Etihad and also found himself axed when Arsenal were heavily beaten at Liverpool in September.

Now the player’s representative David Venditelli has had his say on the matter.

“It’s not worrying, because he played at Chelsea,” he told SFR Sport. “Our way of working is to relativise things: 11 matches, nine starts. Of course, it’s not nice to see that he didn’t start that match, but it was – as Arsene Wenger explained – for tactical reasons.

“He’s learning. Alex needs to have calm around him. He’s happy, and Arsenal are too with his work. ‘It’s not because a player doesn’t play, even though it’s two important games of course. He would have preferred to have played them.’

Alan Shearer claimed Lacazette should have stormed into Wenger’s office over the issue, but Venditelli insists the Frenchman will not be causing a scene.

“When you’re outside the club, I can understand the questions,” he added.

“I understand, but I think Alex isn’t complaining about his playing time, even if he would prefer to start games like those against City or Liverpool.

“But he talks to the manager, the staff — there’s no problem. Afterwards, there’s a choice made.

“You can’t, every time your player doesn’t play, even if it’s Alexandre Lacazette, knock on the door or pick up the phone and talk to the manager.

“No, no, it’s not time yet. Everything is fine.”

Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.