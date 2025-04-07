The agent of a top Premier League forward has reportedly already ‘made contact’ with Manchester United over a move for his client this summer, despite a £40m swoop for another classy frontman already said to be at the top of Ruben Amorim’s agenda.

It’s common knowledge that the Red Devils are in the hunt for a new No.9 after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkee’s struggles in front of goal. Indeed, the United duo have netted just 14 times between them this season in a combined 87 appearances, with only six of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen continues to be the name on the lips of most observers when it comes to a big-name Old Trafford addition, with a report on Monday suggesting that United have been given a discounted price for the Nigeria international.

However, TT insider Ben Jacobs has revealed that the agent of Matheus Cunha is expected to fly to England soon for a face-to-face talks with potential suitors for his client.

Nottingham Forest are known to have a firm interest in the explosive Wolves attacker. who has also been heavily linked with Arsenal and, to a lesser extent, the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle.

But Jacobs indicates that Amorim is also a fan of the player, who has a release clause of £62.5m – a figure that was inserted in the new contract he signed back in February after a winter window in which he was heavily tipped to quit Molineux.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has had an outstanding campaign for Wolves, although he was recently banned for four games after his reaction to a red card in the FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

Cunha has scored 15 goals and laid on four assists in 29 games in all competitions for a Wolves side who have managed to pull themselves away from the threat of relegation after the arrival of Vítor Pereira as Gary O’Neil’s replacement.

Man Utd make 12-goal frontman their ‘top target’

Despite reports of talks taking place with Cunha’s agent, ESPN‘s Mark Ogden states that United have actually made Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap their top target this summer.

The report claims that the Red Devils will rival Chelsea in the race to sign Delap after identifying the England Under-21 star ahead of the likes Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Osimhen as the solution to their goalscoring problems.

Despite financial constraints that have led to the club’s hierarchy, led by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, imposing a series of job cuts and efficiency measures this season to stabilise United’s finances, Amorim is still expected be backed in the transfer market this summer with signing a new centre-forward a major priority.

ESPN adds Delap, who has scored 12 goals in 30 Premier League games for Ipswich since completing a £20million switch from Manchester City last summer, has emerged as United’s favoured target – especially as the 22-year-old talent will be available for a relatively inexpensive £40m fee if Kieran Mckenna’s men are relegated.

City themselves do have £40m clause to re-sign Delap inserted in the contract he penned after joining Ipswich for £20m last summer. However, it’s highly unlikely they will trigger that option, given that Erling Haaland signed a lengthy new deal back in January, while Omar Marmoush was also signed during the winter window.

The Etihad outfit do stand to benefit from Delap’s sale though due to the club also negotiating a 20% exit clause.

United are not the only club on Delap’s trail though as TT has previously reported interest from the likes Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in the player, while Rudy Galetti revealed on Monday that Everton have also stormed into the race for his signature.

