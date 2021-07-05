Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand claims that he has sent a text to a top Ole Gunnar Solskjaer target encouraging him to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils look set for a busy summer window, with Jadon Sancho already close to being in the bag after a £73million deal was agreed last week. However, a world-class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire has always been uppermost in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thoughts.

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane continues to be tipped to make the move to Manchester. Indeed, Spanish publication Sport claims the player has already ‘given his word’ to the club that he wants to join.

The Bernabeu giants want around €60million for the 28-year-old, who has one year left on his contract.

Varane is said to want a deal wrapped up within a two-week deadline, as he ends a 10-year stay in Spain.

And Ferdinand clearly wants the France star at Old Trafford next season.

In an Instagram Q&A with his followers, Ferdinand responded to a fan who said: “Can you drop Varane a text since you were his idol?”

He replied: “Already have done. Agent Ferdy.”

The report adds that United are prepared to pay £50m for the experienced centre-back. That is around £1.5m short of Real’s asking price.

Varane is not the only Frenchman on the Red Devils radar. Several reports suggest that a deal is also close for Rennes Eduardo Camavinga.

The talented 18-year-old is reportedly available for a bargain €30m (£25.7m) fee. He is being viewed as the long-term successor to Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

United pondering De Gea loan exit

Meanwhile, Manchester United could allow David de Gea to leave on loan this summer amid the likelihood of him losing his place between the sticks.

The Spaniard has proved one of United’s best signings, making 441 outings since signing in 2011. But while he was once the world’s best goalkeeper in many people’s eyes, he has suffered a downturn of late. Not only have errors crept into his game, but he is not playing enough to cement his status.

Indeed, Dean Henderson replaced him in Premier League matches towards the end of last season. Consequently, speculation has heightened over whether he will stay at Old Trafford.

One report has linked United with using De Gea as a makeweight in a transfer for Jan Oblak.

De Gea, meanwhile, reportedly believes that he will stay with the Red Devils and that he will play an important role next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, selling De Gea in a permanent deal this summer is an ‘unforeseeable’ transfer option for United’s football director John Murtough.

However, the newspaper claims that United could achieve a loan exit with a compromise on wages.

De Gea tops his club’s wage bill and so most clubs would struggle to sign him without him lowering his salary demands.

The MEN also speculates which clubs could snap him up; while Oblak will likely remain at Atletico, Valencia and Villarreal are two of the five Spanish teams in next season’s Champions League and could sign De Gea would be a ‘coup’ for either side.

