‘Agent’ Firmino doing all he can to lure €70m target to Liverpool

Liverpool target Alisson has asked Roberto Firmino for the lowdown on the Anfield club amid speculation he could join his Brazilian team-mate this summer.

Roma goalkeeper Alisson has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and the Serie A club’s owner has admitted that Jurgen Klopp has enquired about the Brazilian No.1.

Roma have maintained that Alisson, who has risen to prominence this season with 22 clean sheets, is not for sale, but now it seems Alisson is showing a keen interest in Liverpool.

“Yes, he asked me and I hope he can come, but I know he has other proposals,” Firmino was quoted as saying by Mediaset journalist Andersinho Marques, when asked about Alisson.

The pair are currently on international duty together as Brazil prepare to travel to Russia for the World Cup.

Alisson is believed to be on top of Klopp’s wishlist, but Real Madrid are also interested in the 25-year-old, who has a price tag in excess of €60m.

In April Roma owner James Pallotta said that Alisson was not for sale.

“We have no intention of selling him. No chance,” he told Sky Sport Italia after Roma’s 0-0 draw with Lazio.

Alisson though last month refused to put the transfer talk to bed in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport and admitted he could still focus on his game regardless of transfer negotiations going on in the background.

Alisson said: “I do not know what will happen. It is logical that interest makes me happy. I say it’s not just a question of needing. I know my value – not in terms of money, but as a player – I know what I bring to the team. But I think only of the present. What will happen next, we leave it for later.”