Agent flies in to finish deal as Man Utd reach full agreement for €90m star

The agent of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has reportedly flown to England in order to finalise a move to Manchester United.

Milinković-Savić has been persistently linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico over the previous 12 months, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all named as potential suitors along with United.

On Wednesday, it was claimed that the Red Devils had moved a ‘step away’ from signing Milinković-Savić as Real Madrid have ‘accelerated their negotiations to sign Paul Pogba.’

The 24-year-old Serbian would represent a ready-made replacement should the departure of Pogba to Madrid materialise.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player’s representative Mateja Kezman has now flown to England in order to iron out the final details of the deal.

The newspaper claims United will pay a €75m up-front fee for the Serbia international, plus €5m in easily achievable bonuses and a further €10m that are more conditional – so a total of €90m.

The 24-year-old will apparently sign a deal worth €5.8m-a-year, though the length of the contract is not mentioned in the report.

Milinković-Savić contributed a mere five goals and three assists in Serie A last season, totals that would need to increase should the midfielder expect to be a success at Old Trafford.

