Agent for £44m Ligue 1 attacker holds talks over Chelsea move

Chelsea appear to have taken significant strides towards the exciting signing of £44m-rated Bordeaux forward Malcom after holding talks with the Brazilian’s agent.

The 21-year-old was the subject of huge interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham in the January transfer window, but Bordeaux stood firm and refused to sell.

However, the former Corinthians star is now believed to be available for a fee in the region of £44m and it’s Chelsea who now appear to be the front-runners for his signature.

French newspaper Sud-Ouest reports that the winger’s agent Fernando Garcia has already met with Stamford Bridge officials, despite the continued doubts over Antonio Conte’s future at the club.

The report goes on to state that the Blues are looking to push a deal through regardless of who is charge of the club long term.

Malcom scored 12 goals and added seven assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season and is regarded as one of the top talents in the country.

Back in March the Brazilian admitted that he was preparing for a move to the Premier League by learning English.

“I have learned the language very quickly, had no big troubles,” he said. “French was much more difficult.

“So I would manage to live in England. But in the end I can integrate everywhere.”

Macolm only signed a contract extension with Bordeaux back in September, keeping him at the club until 2021, but did admit that he was plotting his next move at the time.

“I want to play for an elite club in Europe, win the Champions League and play for the Selecao,” Malcom told Sky Sports Germany.

“When I play for a big club, my chances improve. I want to thank Bordeaux for everything.

“I am going to sit down with my agent and family. Together we will make a decision.”

The one stumbling block for Chelsea appears to be their lack of Champions League football after the Blues could only finish fifth last season as they defended their Premier League title.

