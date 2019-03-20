Agent for Adrien Rabiot opens door to huge transfer to Man Utd

Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent has suggested a potential summer move to Manchester United could be on the cards after denying her son has an agreement in place with Barcelona.

According to reports last week, interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had made the soon-to-be free agent one of his top targets this summer and was willing to meet his wage demands of £200,000 a week, together with his £10m signing-on fee request.

The PSG star has been phased out by the Ligue 1 giants after it became apparent he wouldn’t be signing a new deal and emerged as a top target for a number of Premier League clubs – but it was claimed on Monday evening that the midfielder had made a move to Old Trafford his No 1 focus this summer.

That’s because a move to Barcelona now looks very much off the table. The LaLiga giants’ capture of Frankie de Jong from Ajax for £65million this summer means their priorities are now likely to lie elsewhere – and Rabiot’s mother has now conceded that a move to the Nou Camp now looks off the table.

“Everyone says that we have already signed with a club,” Veronique Rabiot told L’Equipe. “But we did not sign anywhere!

“We really did not have the opportunity to worry about it. At the end of last year, I said that I would not speak with any club before January 1st.

“I have been out of this world for over two months, with all our misfortunes [Rabiot’s father passed away earlier this year]. There are priorities in life. They were elsewhere for us.”

When asked if she had taken calls from agents in the meantime, she added: “Not that much. Some have realised that our personal situation is difficult.

“I dare to believe that there are still some elegant people in this environment. I may have the weakness to believe it.”

PSG treating Rabiot ‘like a prisoner’

Madame Rabiot also used the interview with L’Equipe to have a huge dig at the treatment her son has received from PSG. The Ligue 1 giants have phased him out of the side since December following his refusal to sign a new deal, while he was also fined last week after arriving late for a team meeting.

“Adrien is a prisoner. He’s even a hostage to PSG,” she fumed, before adding: “Soon it’s dry bread, water and dungeon! This environment is cruel…

“A footballer is made to play, not to stay in the closet. Adrien has not played since December, and probably until June.

“Brought back to a professional career, six months is huge! He is taken hostage because he does not want to re-sign while he is only respecting his contract. Adrien asks only that: to respect his contract.”

