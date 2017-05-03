Agent: Giroud wants Arsenal stay – but move could be forced

Olivier Giroud’s agent has insisted the striker wants to stay at Arsenal – but admits a parting of ways could be forced upon him this summer.

The striker has been linked with a move to Marseille, but his agent Michael Manuello says the former Montpellier man wants to stay.

However, he also admits the future of manager Arsene Wenger is very much dependent to Giroud’s decision, with the former out of contract this summer, but expected to sign a new two-year deal.

Speaking about his client’s future, Manuello told Foot Mercato: “There was talk that Olivier was in contact with [Marseille head coach] Rudi Garcia.

“I said that that was false. There is no contact between Marseille and us. At this point, there is no contact.

“Olivier wants to help his team qualify for the Champions League. When we know exactly what Arsene Wenger is doing, we will ask ourselves questions. We will think about what is possible and what is not possible.

“When Olivier and I talk, there are no discussions about other projects. His future is not only linked with that of the manager.

“It is linked to what Arsenal are going to do and if there is a change at Arsenal in terms of how Olivier is implicated at the project.”

Manuello was quick to stress that Giroud’s preference was to stay at the Emirates and continued: “Things have not changed since his contract extension. Our desire is be at Arsenal long term. Olivier has been there for five years. The aim for Olivier is still to go as far as possible in this adventure with Arsenal to do great things there.

“At some point, if the two are to separate, we will see.”