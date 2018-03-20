Agent gives Liverpool, Arsenal huge lift in pursuit of £50m midfielder

Napoli have been warned by Jorginho’s agent to offer the player a new deal sooner rather than later to ward off interest in his client from the Premier League.

The Brazil-born Italy international has been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool in recent months and both are said to be weighing up possible approaches for the £50million-rated star.

Jorginho’s agent revealed last week the player’s preference was to stay at Napoli, but with his contract expiring in 2020, he has warned his client is worthy of a generous pay rise.

Napoli are believed to be planning to offer the highly-rated player a new contract, but nothing has been forthcoming so far and his representative Joao Santos, has tried to hurry things along.

Santos told Italian radio station Radio Crc: “Jorginho has been playing an important role inside the dressing room for four years and is playing the kind of football he likes under Sarri, while also improving.

“Playing in the national team, fighting for the Scudetto, it is clear he has many first class suitors.

“He has two years left on his contract, but soon it will be necessary to start talking about a renewal as later it becomes more dangerous to negotiate and expires.”

Speaking just last week about his client, Santos admitted the player was hopeful of staying at Napoli.

“I don’t know what Napoli’s plan is but Jorginho doesn’t want to leave Sarri’s team.

“If there are offers for him and Napoli agree, then we could maybe talk about it but let’s see,” he said.