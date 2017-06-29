Agent gives Liverpool huge boost in chase for Dortmund star

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their efforts to sign Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund after his agent admitted he’d been given permission to hold talks with interested clubs.

The Reds are thought to be leading the chase for the 19-year-old Turkey international, who struggled for game time at Dortmund last season.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add fresh attacking talent to his squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League and has already completed a deal for Mohamed Salah from Roma.

But interest in Mor, who the Reds were first linked with in January, could be resurrected after some words of encouragment from his agent.

Mor’s agent Muzzi Ozcan has revealed that Dortmund have permitted him to hold talks with sides interested in the 19-year-old.

Ozcan said: “There are offers but we have not agreed a deal.

“There are offers from England and Spain, we will hold a meeting now that Emre is back from international duty.”

“We have been permitted to hold talks with other clubs regarding a move.

“There will be a meeting over his future where we will go over what to do next.”

Mor made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring once and laying on three assists and his lack of game time has seen him tipped for a move.

Reports in the German media say Mor has been given no guarantees of additional playing time next season by new Dortmund boss Peter Bosz, while it’s also reported that Dortmund will have to sell players this summer as their squad has swelled to 34 players.

While playmaker Mor would struggle for a regular place at Anfield, he could provide cover and competition for their attacking stars.

Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest in Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and it remains to be seen if Mor is seen as a more viable and cheaper alternative.