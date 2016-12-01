Agent gives Man United hope of early deal for Victor Lindelof

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, could leave the Portuguese club as early as January, according to his agent.

Lindelof is one of Europe’s most in-demand defenders and has been linked with Chelsea and Juventus as well as United.

He has made 17 appearances for the current league leaders this campaign, with the only defeat coming against Napoli in the Champions League.

But it is United who are reportedly favourites for the Swede, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic talking the player up recently.

And his agent has hinted that a move could happen as early as next month.

“The transfer window isn’t open yet, but Victor is already very much in demand,” agent Hakan Cetinkaya told Portuguese daily Record.

“As a result, I’ve scheduled interviews with some of the biggest clubs in Europe to talk about his future.

“The most important thing is for the deal to be done at the right moment. But I’m optimistic.

There’s a good chance he’ll leave the club this winter. If not, it’ll be next summer.”

Lindelof is rated at around £25million by Benfica, but United’s interest could push the fee up towards the £30million mark.

Speaking about the player, Ibrahimovic said recently: “I think Victor is doing great things, he is playing good for Benfica, he gets a lot of responsibility for the national team now,” Ibrahimovic said. ‘He is growing.

“Is he good enough for United? I think he’s good enough for the big clubs out there. It’s up to him what he wants and what the situation says.

“Whatever he chooses will be good for him. I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice, what fits him good.”