Agent hints Arsenal are leading charge for Udinese midfielder

The agent for Jakub Jankto has confirmed Arsenal are one of several clubs in the running to sign the Udinese midfielder.

Sportitalia claim the Gunners are in for the Roma, PSG and Everton target, who amassed a combined nine goals and assists in Serie A last season.

His agent Beppe Riso has confirm the interest of Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan, but hinted that a move to the Premier League would be more favourable for his client.

“Arsenal like him, he’s a lover of English football, and he’s also liked by Juve, Inter and other teams,” Riso told Sportitalia.

“Still, he’s young, he’s 21 years old, he must be calm and he’s only thinking about Udinese.

“After that, we’ll see. Do I see him more in the Premier League than other Leagues? Yes.”

Czech midfielder Jankto revealed in July that he supported both Arsenal and Juventus as a child.

The player, who joined Udinese for a reported fee of €700,000 from Sparta Prague, has won four caps for his country, scoring once.