Agent insists Mbappe only wanted Barcelona move

The agent of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has admitted his client wanted a summer move to Barcelona.

After his client won the 2017 Golden Boy title, agent Josep Maria Minguella revealed: “Mbappé told me he only wanted to sign for Barcelona when he found out Neymar was going to go to PSG” when interviewed by Spanish broadcast Cadena COPE.

The 18-year-old was linked with a host of top European clubs before eventually moving to Monaco’s Ligue 1 rivals PSG.

Mbappe has settled in well at PSG, scoring six goals and providing five assists across all competitions this season.

Last week, current Barca boss Ernesto Valverde said there was no chance for the La Liga giants to sign the forward.

“I don’t know what to say to you. There’s always talk about a lot of players,” he told a news conference on Friday.

“To my knowledge, we couldn’t have signed him. But I don’t know, no idea. I guess not, because he’s not here.”