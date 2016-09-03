Agent: Klopp treated Balotelli like **** at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was a “piece of ****” for the way he treated Mario Balotelli at Liverpool, says the player’s agent Mino Raiola.

Balotelli, who this week left Liverpool after two tumultuous years at Anfield, never featured under Klopp at Liverpool.

The Italian striker, who blamed “physical problems” for his struggles, left on a free for French side Nice ahead of Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

He scored just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances for the Reds, but Balotelli’s agent, Raiola, has hit out at the German in comments given to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In the end, the higher-ups at Liverpool admitted that Klopp was wrong [to send Balotelli to train with the reserves],” he said.

“I’m not trying to judge him as a coach – although, for me, he’s not a good coach – but he didn’t understand that Balotelli is, whatever else, a person.

“Mario has been exemplary. He never complained about training alone. To say that it was wrong of Klopp would be an understatement; he was a piece of s*** about it.”

Raiola expects Baoltelli to impress in Ligue 1 after setting out his aims for the player.

“In Italy, the attention is always too strong for him,” Raiola added. ” So I tried a destination where he can only be judged on football. Italy was excluded.

“Nice should receive a bonus from whoever owns the TV rights. Ligue 1 without (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic has lost 50% of media value, but with Balotelli recovers 30%.

“What do I expect from him? Twenty goals.”