Agent: Leeds hero Jansson wants Premier League move

Leeds are in serious danger of losing star defender Pontus Jansson this summer after his agent revealed the Swede had set his sights on playing in the Premier League next season.

The towering Swede has been one of the Championship’s top performers this season, with his partnership at the heart of the Leeds defence alongside Kyle Bartley putting Garry Monk’s side in the play-off mix.

Leeds signed Jansson a season-long loan from Torino last summer, with the Whites triggering an option to make his move a permanent £3.5million switch at the end of the season.

But with the club’s play-off place now in serious threat – on Easter Monday the Whites dropped out of the top six for the first time since November – Jansson appears determined to reach the top flight with or without Leeds.

His agent Martin Dahlin says his client will be strutting his stuff in the Premier League come what may.

He told Swedish paper Expressen: “He has set his sights on playing in the Premier League next season, that much I can say.

“Interest is high but you will not get me to say specific clubs. But right now he focuses solely on Leeds.”

Jansson initially came under the radar of Southampton – the player seen as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who has been linked with a number of sides – but now the paper claims the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the player.

It’s thought an offer of around £10million could persuade Leeds to sell – for what would prove an instant markup on their initial investment – with Jansson seen as far better value than the reported €35million Manchester United are reportedly ready to spend on his international team-mate, Victor Lindelof, who plays for Benfica.