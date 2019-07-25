Agent lifts Everton as they target £31m Idrissa Gueye replacement

Everton have reportedly spoken to Mainz about £30m-rated Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who is viewed as an ideal replacement for Idrissa Gueye.

Gueye is expected to move to PSG, with Foot Mercato claiming that the Senegal international will be heading to the French capital for around €31million (£28million).

The 29-year-old’s exit with leave a large hole to fill at the heart of Everton’s midfield and the Daily Mail reports that Toffees director of football Marcel Brands has identified Gbamin to fill the void.

Indeed, the player’s agent has responded to the rumours, with Bernard Collignon telling Le Parisie: “Jean-Philippe is seduced by the idea of ​​joining Everton.

“To join a club in England who are near the top of table would be a very beautiful opportunity at a very good time.”

It’s claimed that a deal worth around €35million (£31million) could be done quickly as Everton look to get Gueye’s replacement on board quickly.

The report goes on to state that Brands wanted Gbamin during his time at PSV Eindhoven and that the 23-year-old’s progress in Germany with Mainz has only reinforced his admiration for the player.

Gbamin, who can also play as a centre-back, has great mobility and quality on the ball and is considered excellent value for money.

He has been previously been linked with a move to Merseyside rivals Liverpool, although it would appear that a switch to Goodison seems much more likely.

