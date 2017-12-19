Agent looking to secure January exit for Arsenal star

Olivier Giroud will reportedly attempt to persuade Arsene Wenger to allow him to leave Arsenal in search of first-team football in January.

The France international has started just one Premier League game all season, despite netting four goals off the bench, while another three have come in the Europa League.

Giroud was persuaded to stay at the Emirates over the summer, and despite Wenger’s desire to retain the attacker for the remainder of the campaign, his agent, Michael Manuello, told footmercato.net that they will seek to change the manager’s mind.

“There will be approaches,” Manuello said. “All those clubs looking for a striker are likely to come in for him. We have to be careful, and if there is something clear that presents itself, we’ll try to convince Arsene to go back on what he said.

“[Wenger’s stance] can make things complicated. But a conflict, that’s not the kind of thing that’s in Olivier’s nature, nor in mine. We always work in harmony. It’s normal Arsene states his position publicly. It’s completely normal. We don’t need to comment on that actually. Now, according to the projects that come in, we’ll sit down around a table and talk.

“The most important thing is to know what is going to be offered or not this winter in order to find the best playing project. Having said that, that project has to be offered.”

Giroud is worried that a lack of game time will affect his World Cup chances, with France assistant boss Guy Stephan warning the 31-year-old that he must be playing regularly to be selected by national team boss Didier Deschamps.

Despite that, Manuello insists that Giroud does not want to return to Ligue 1, where he won the title with Montpellier before joining Arsenal five years ago.

“Olivier won’t return to France,” the agent added. “Unless there’s a change of heart, as of now the intention is not to return to France.

“Our work is not to limit ourselves to one thing. Our work is to open things up as much as possible. In France, he won the title, he did different things, it’s more difficult to return. Returning to France is the most difficult thing. It will be a solution outside of France if there is one.”