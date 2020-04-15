Manchester United look ready to step up their chase for Ajax midfield ace Donny van de Beek when the transfer window opens after the player’s agent admitted continued interest.

The 22-year-old is another from the latest wave of stars at the Amsterdam club and his contributions helped Ajax reach the last four of last year’s Champions League and come within a whisker of making the final against Liverpool.

Ajax currently sit top of the Dutch Eredivisie, with van de Beek contributing eight league goals to their tally.

He’s also scored twice in this season’s Champions League, bagging the final goal in the 3-0 win over Valencia and putting his side 4-1 up at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea hit back to share the spoils in an eight-goal thriller.

As well as his goals, van de Beek had provided an impressive 11 assists before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With football in lockdown, stories about the youngster’s future persist and Manchester United and Real Madrid both continue to be mentioned as likely destinations.

The player’s agent, Guido Albers, has acknowledged the speculation and did little to quell the rumours when talking to Voetbal International (via Tribal Football).

“What’s going to happen to Donny? Nobody knows at the moment,” said Albers.

“The interest, that is known, has been there from several clubs for a long time.

“We will see what will come out in the coming weeks. I dare not say anything about it and can not say anything about it, also because some things are confidential.

“The situation per club will have changed and we have to look closely at that.”

Real Madrid were thought to be in pole position but, interestingly, van de Beek was quick to respond to reports that a deal was done, giving United hope that he was leaving the door open.

Van de Beek told Helden: “My feeling must be good at a club. How much do they want me?

“But I also have to fit in with the system that is being played and of course I also want to have an overview of playing minutes.

“Playing in the sun is always nice. But no, I certainly haven’t started taking Spanish lessons yet.

“I have not said yes to anyone, everything is still open. I know what I’ve got here, I am loved in Ajax and I love Ajax.”

Van de Beek, who came through the ranks at Ajax, is out of contract with the club in June 2022.