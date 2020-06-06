Agent addresses talk Man Utd could sign Saul Niguez, Jack Grealish

Saul Niguez’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, is refusing to comment on speculation that the Atletico Madrid star is wanted by Manchester United, saying he “doesn’t need anybody to push him”.

The Spain international, who has risen through the ranks at Atletico, signed a mammoth nine-year contract with the capital club in 2017.

Saul has become one of the first names on Diego Simeone’s team sheet and the manager made the 25-year-old one of his four captains for the current season.

However, United have been heavily linked with a swoop for the midfielder in recent weeks and one report claimed that talks between the Red Devils and Atletico over a deal were “practically closed”.

Indeed, it has also been claimed that Saul – who has a €150million release clause in his contract – could be available for half that price.

However, Barnett, founder of the Stellar Group agency that represents Saul, Gareth Bale and numerous other players, believes the Spaniard is good enough not to be publicly flogged through the media.

“Somebody like Saul doesn’t need anybody to push him,” he told Sport Witness.

“He’s so good and everybody knows that and they know a lot of clubs want him. But he’s already at a very big club. He has a very good relationship with Atletico Madrid and Atletico fans.

“Every good player is linked with another club. Some agents may want to do that and if they need the press to do something, then they are not very good at their job.

“It’s journalists trying to write things. It may be true or may not be true, but it’s something we as an agency at Stellar don’t really get involved in.”

Barnett has Grealish as well as Saul on his books

United have also been strongly linked with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer and Barnett reckons the player, who is another of his clients, is destined for a huge career in the game.

“I think Jack has a wonderful future,” he said. “I think he’s the most fantastic player.

“He has a great future. It’s all ahead of him. He’s got everything to become a really big star.”

