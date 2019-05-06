Agent of £50m Chelsea star admits return to Italy would make client happy

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted that his client could return to Napoli at some point in the future.

The Brazil-born Italy midfielder was identified as the man key to putting the coach’s ‘Sarriball’ possession-based game into practice on the pitch, and followed his former coach to Stamford Bridge last summer in a £50m deal.

Jorginho has been described as untouchable in the Italian’s line-up and has been a constant in Sarri’s starting XI this season, but in March he denied feeling like his ‘golden boy’.

It has not all been plain sailing for Jorginho though as he has had to endure boos from Chelsea fans at certain points this season, and now his agent has admitted he would be happy to return to Serie A.

“If Jorginho gets the chance to return to Italy, he’ll be happy,” Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss (via Football Italia).

“He has this country in his heart. Napoli miss him, like it happens to anyone who plays for them.

“He could come back in a few years’ time. Why not at Napoli?”

