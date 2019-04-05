Agent of £75million Man Utd star admits temptation over summer exit

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is ‘very open’ to leaving the club this summer, according to his agent.

Lukaku still has three years left to run on his deal, and has seen a dramatic upturn in form since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December.

Despite this, rumours of a potential Old Trafford exit for the Belgium international continue, with reports earlier in the week suggesting he is tempted by a move to Inter Milan.

With rival clubs seemingly circling, Lukaku‘s representative Federico Pastorello has not ruled out a summer move for his client.

“At the moment he is very focused on finishing the season,” he told Sky Sports News.

“The competition for third and fourth place in England is very tight so let’s see what will happen in the future at the end the season. It’s his second season here and he will still have three years on his contract until the end. Let’s see. He’s someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football.

“He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children ‘I won there and I won there and I won there’ and ‘I was a very good player in all the top championships’, so let’s see.

“The future is really very open but, at the moment, we don’t discuss about that because really the season is in a big moment.

“He likes Italy. When he was a child he followed a lot the Italian league. Everybody agrees today the Premier League is the best but years ago Italy was the best and they were the dreams for the younger footballer players. Teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona of course attract any champion so he sees also in La Liga one day. Bundesliga for sure is a very good championship.”

