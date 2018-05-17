Agent of £80m Man Utd target reveals when star will decide future

Manchester United target and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will decide his future after Sunday’s huge clash with Inter Milan, according to his agent.

Lazio are three points ahead of Inter in the race for fourth place in the Serie A table and the final place in next season’s Champions League.

The Milan club will snatch fourth spot if they beat Lazio thanks to their head-to-head results – with the first clash ending 0-0 earlier in the campaign.

Milinkovic-Savic has played a key role in Lazio’s success this campaign with 14 goals and six assists in all competitions.

Former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman represents the Lazio star and he says that the Serbian international will decide his future after the Inter match.

“The interest in Sergej is enormous,” Kezman said. “But on Sunday Lazio will have to play the most important game of all and it makes no sense to talk about a transfer.

“Until the end of the season it is concentrated exclusively on Lazio.”

That form has attracted the attention of the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho has agreed an £80million deal for the midfielder this summer, according to The Sun.

The report understands that United want to release Paul Pogba into a more attacking position next season and they will be able to allow that by pairing Milinkovic-Savic with compatriot Nemanja Matic in the middle.

Marouane Fellaini’s future is still up in the air after he refused to sign a new contract and Michael Carrick has just retired, leaving Mourinho with an urgent gap in his engine room.

Mourinho knows agent Kezman from his time at Chelsea and the report suggests that the Portuguese coach could use that relationship to his advantage.