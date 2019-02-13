Agent of £80m-rated Everton star opens talks with LaLiga giants

The agent of Everton star Richarlison is reportedly in talks with LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid over a possible summer move.

The Brazilian reportedly emerged as a summer target for Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea, but AC Milan, PSG and Atletico Madrid are also said to be watching the player closely.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 23 Premier League appearances this season, won his first senior cap with Brazil last September has since notched three in six for his country.

Richarlison has struggled to keep up his form recently but that has not deterred potential suitors nor altered Everton’s valuation, with a recent report suggesting that Everton want double the £40m they paid for him in 2018.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet AS claims that Atletico Madrid hold interest in the forward, but would struggle to pay the £80m price tag.

They do state though that the club’s technical director, Andrea Berta, has held talks with the player’s agent to sound out interest over a potential move.

It is believed that Atleti are in the market for a young forward, despite already having the likes of Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa on their books.

