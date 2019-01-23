Agent of £89m Man Utd star to fly in for crunch talks over client’s future

The agent of Manchester United star Paul Pogba – Mino Raiola – will reportedly fly in for talks over a new deal for his client next month.

A shock recent report from Spanish outlet Don Balon stated that despite his recent upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba is still unhappy with life at United and wanted to leave the club.

The Sun then reported over the weekend that the World Cup winner has changed his mind on a January exit and is now ready to commit his future to the Red Devils.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have been cited as three possible destinations – with the Italian giants strongest linked recently.

The Daily Express are now claiming that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola will meet with the United board in February to discuss fresh terms for his client.

The 25-year-old is believed to earn around £290,000-a-week at the moment, and has indicated that he is willing to sit down with United to discuss a new deal.

However, it has also been suggested that he would be looking for an increase on his wage to put him somewhere near Alexis Sanchez, who is on a Premier League high of £505,000-a-week.

