Agent of AC Milan defender confirms English interest amid Man Utd links

The agent of AC Milan full-back Davide Calabria has revealed interest from two Premier League clubs in his client.

Reports from Calciomercato in December claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Calabria from the Rossoneri.

The 22-year-old has been a regular feature of Milan‘s starting XI since his breakthrough into the first team, having made 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Now, his agent Gianni Vitali has lifted the lid on interest in Calabria, insisting he had a number of proposals but nothing concrete.

“Interest from top clubs and Manchester United? ​No real negotiations, no, but the intentions are there and they have been there,” he told Calciomercato.com.

“I’ve never sat down with anyone because of the simple fact that he’s very happy where he is, he’s young and he plays at high levels, it seems to me normal that he could be interesting for important teams: Manchester United has never called me, it has never gone beyond a few chats, it’s difficult to find better than Milan.

“The clubs interested? I prefer not to name them, but I can say they were a couple of English clubs and a couple of Spaniards.”

