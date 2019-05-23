Agent of Ajax star speaks out amid client’s links with €20m Arsenal move

The agent of Arsenal target Nicolas Tagliafico has dealt a blow to the Gunners in their hopes of sealing a summer deal for the Ajax star.

Tagliafico signed a new contract with Ajax until 2022 earlier in the month and promised, via a video, that he will play for the cub next season.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with 13-times capped left-back, while Liverpool and Man Utd have also been credited with interest in the past. The left-back had three years left on his Ajax deal and had been tipped to be sold this summer for a fee in excess of €20million. His agent Ricardo Schlieper previously revealed that Tagliafico had even been offered longer terms, but has seemingly ruled out completely the chance of an exit this summer.

“Nicolas has just signed a contract for the next season, and will stay at Ajax,” he told InterDipendenza.net.

“The new agreement includes an important salary increase. Marc Overmars has raised his salary, with the intention of making him stay one more year.”

