Agent of Ajax striker responds to Man Utd transfer links

Kasper Dolberg’s agent has appeared to rule out a move to Manchester United after responding to questions about Jose Mourinho’s reported interest in the Ajax star.

Danish talent Dolberg was one of Ajax’s star performers this season after netting 23 times and assisting a further eight as the Dutch giants reached the Europa League final.

His performances have earned him plenty of admiring glances, with Jurgen Klopp admitting his interest and then Everton being heavily linked to the player.

However, reports over the weekend suggested it was Jose Mourinho who was most likely to sign the striker this summer.

The 19-year-old started for Ajax against United in the Europa League final in May, but disappointed as the Dutch club were swept aside in Stockholm.

But his agent, Jens Steffensen, has intimated that the Danish international plans to stay in the Netherlands for at least one more year.

“Kasper is now preparing with the national team for matches against Germany and Kazakhstan,” Steffensen said.

“I can say one thing – all the top European clubs have enquired about him.

“At the moment there is nothing concrete, there is nothing on paper. Kasper intends to remain at Ajax for another year.”