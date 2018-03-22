Agent of Arsenal star deals Man Utd, Juventus transfer blow

The agent of Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has dealt a blow to Manchester United and Juventus’ hopes of signing the right-back.

The 23-year-old defender has been strongly tipped to move on this summer after impressing in what has been a disappointing campaign for the Gunners.

The Spain star, who has played 29 times with two goals and an assist this season, has been rumoured to be a target for Juve for some time, while United’s interest has surfaced after it emerged that Jose Mourinho was looking to completely revamp his defence this summer.

However, Bellerin’s agent Albert Botines told Radio Crc: “There have been contacts for Bellerin. He is fine and he has just renewed and it is tough to negotiate because he’s doing very well for the team.”

“Napoli is a club I know. I am a friend of Giuntoli. Its a great club and its demonstrating it. I follow Napoli a lot and is fighting against a team like Juventus.”

