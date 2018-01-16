Agent of Arsenal target opens door on possible summer transfer

Arsenal target Jorginho could move clubs in the summer but not January, according to the Napoli midfielder’s agent Joao Santos.

The anchor man has been consistently linked with the Gunners over the last five years with the first report coming during Jorginho’s time at Verona.

He was last linked with a transfer to north London in November with the Brazilian’s contract set to expire in 2020.

Despite being credited for his neat defensive work in midfield and excellent passing play, Jorginho, has managed to contribute three goals and three assists this campaign.

With Napoli top of the Serie A table, Jorginho has come in for a lot of praise this season but his agent has ruled out any move in the January transfer window.

“He is currently in Brazil and will return to Italy this weekend,” Santos said speaking to Italian website TMW.

“When it comes to the January transfer window, we’re not talking about anything. In June, and this is true of all players, we’ll see what offers arrive. From February 1, it all begins again.”

