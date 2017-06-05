Agent of Barcelona star responds to £26m Arsenal transfer talk

Arda Turan’s agent has denied claims the Barcelona player is on the verge of agreeing a move to Arsenal.

Reports in the Spanish press claim the Turkey playmaker will be allowed to leave the Nou Camp this summer, with new boss Ernesto Valverde targeting a move for either Borussia Dortmund’s Ousemane Dembele or PSG’s Angel Di Maria.

The fee quoted for Turan, who joined Barca from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 for €34million, has been set at £26million.

But responding to the rumours, Turan’s agent Ahmet Bulut has poured cold water on the transfer talk.

“Arda is not going anywhere. Barcelona’s directors are happy with him,” Bulut told AS.

“We haven’t spoken to any club about a transfer. The stories that have come out in the media that he will be leaving have annoyed Arda.

“And nor has it gone down well with board members at the club – Arda Turan will see out his contract.

“He will stay at Barca until 2020.”