Agent of Bundesliga defender labels Spurs a “fantastic club”

The agent of Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan has increased speculation about his future, with Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to be interested.

Toljan has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as a replacement for Kyle Walker, who moved to Manchester City earlier this month.

The German international has been with the Bundesliga club since 2011, but his agent Ersin Akan has spoken out about the rumours linking Toljan with a move to North London this summer.

“It is always a pleasure to read big clubs like Tottenham are interested in Jeremy,” Akan told Sky Sports.

“Spurs are a fantastic club with an excellent progression in the last years, but we didn’t speak to the responsible persons and, for the moment, everything is a rumour.”

As well as Walker’s departure, Spurs have parted ways with defender Federico Fazio who has joined AS Roma.

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to complete a signing this summer, and with the new Premier League season less than three weeks away, Toljan could become the clubs first arrival.