Agent of €110m striker reveals update on client’s future amid Man Utd links

The wife and agent of Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi has offered an update on her husband’s future amid links with Manchester United.

Icardi has been with Inter since 2013, but his time with the Serie A giants could soon be coming to an end, with reports suggesting he is far away from agreeing a contract renewal with the club.

Now, Wanda Nara – Icardi’s agent and wife – recently revealed that four clubs have shown a desire to sign Icardi, and the player could well be open to a move.

Don Balon even reported earlier in the month that Icardi is a €110m target for United and Real Madrid, and both sides could launch £99million.

Speaking after Inter’s 0-0 draw with Sassuolo, Wanda Nara told Italian TV show Tiki Taka: “Mauro isolated on Saturday? Yes, it can happen but it’s said that he’s always the culprit.

“He’s there, he’s used to it, he’s the captain. Games like these happen, but the rumours about his renewal haven’t destabilised him.

“A champion like him doesn’t feel any pressure. He can be very cold and these things don’t bother him.

“Neither Mauro nor I have ever asked for anything, The problem is that I’m always seen as the idiot.

“When the club decide it’s the right moment to call us, we’ll answer and sit down with them.

“There’s a real possibility of him staying at Inter for a long time.

“An agreement soon? I’ve received positive signals, so I hope it can be an important week: my phone is on and for me he’ll renew 100 per cent, even if I haven’t talked to anyone yet.

“I don’t like hearing people say Inter’s dressing room depends on Mauro’s renewal because it’s the same as saying Inter are a weak club and that’s not true at all.”

