Agent of €40m winger offers key update amid Man Utd, Spurs links

The agent of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn has offered an update on the future of his client by suggesting everything is up in the air.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in Holland, scoring 15 goals and adding 13 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

It was recently suggested that Spurs and Manchester United are among the clubs interested, while Bayern Munich, Ajax and Inter Milan have all also been linked with the €40m rated Netherlands international.

Now his representative – Fulco van Kooperen – has namechecked Bayern when assessing Bergwijn’s future.

“We have never, never said we are losing patience,” he said.

“Bayern are a great and huge club and it’s great they like Steven. They can take all the time they need.

“On the other side, it’s not a secret there are more clubs which like him.”

Bergwijn was asked about a move to Old Trafford towards the back end of last season, and offered a coy response.

“Manchester United are a good club, without a doubt,” he said.

“But I am only 21 years old and in no hurry to leave PSV. When you join a new club, a better team, you automatically raise your level because of the level of the other players on the pitch.

“If something good comes up, I’ll be ready for it. Otherwise I’ll be happy to stay at PSV.”

