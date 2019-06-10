Agent of €50m Ajax ace claims client wants Man Utd, Tottenham move

Manchester United and Tottenham have been told that Ajax prospect Donny van de Beek is keen on a move to England this summer.

Midfielder Van de Beek, who is rated at €50million, was one of the stars of Ajax’s season as they clinched a league and cup double and came within seconds of reaching their first Champions League final since 1996 before heartbreak against Tottenham.

The 22-year-old ended the campaign with 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, the sort of form that has seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan confirmed Van de Beek’s interest in heading to the Premier League when he spoke to talkSPORT on Monday morning: “Van de Beek has his eyes set on the Premier League.

“He is a proper Premier League player with an Ajax education and can play in many positions in midfield.

“He wants a move to Man United or Spurs and his agent says if that materialises that would be right up his street.”

Van de Beek commented on rumours last week that Barcelona were trying to tempt him to join former teammate Frenkie de Kong at the Nou.

He said: “It’s not true that they have asked about me, a lot of things have come out in the newspapers, but I don’t know anything. I have a contract and we will see what happens, but I am happy at Ajax.

“Of course it’s nice that my name is linked with Barcelona, but I have to play more and be better and better. Later, we will see what happens in the future. You never what could happen in the summer.”

But judging by his agent’s comments, it would appear that there is more chance of Van de Beek heading to England than Spain – news that will no delight both Spurs and United.

Read more: Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is keeping calm about this future despite being tipped to replace David de Gea at Manchester United.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!