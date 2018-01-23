Agent of €50m Liverpool target discusses transfer links

The agent of Roma goalkeeper Alisson, Ze Maria Neis, has lifted the lid on speculation linking his client with a move to Liverpool.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed earlier in the month that Alisson was in the viewfinder of PSG and Liverpool this January, as well as Barcelona.

According to The Times, the Serie A club value the Brazilian at €50m (£44m) and he is one of two goalkeepers – the other being Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak – the Reds are considering this summer as they look to bring in a new world-class goalkeeper.

And discussing his client’s future after Roma had drawn 1-1 with Inter on Sunday, his agent commented: “The match against Inter was great,” he told ForzaRoma.

“Alisson played fantastically well. Joining a top club? It’s too early to say. When a player stands out on the pitch thanks to great performances, there is always a lot of talk.

“Personally speaking, no club has been in contact yet and he is 100% focused on doing well with Roma. He is happy to be in Rome, and the club is happy with him.”

