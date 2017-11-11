Agent of €80m-rated Lazio star discusses Man Utd, Man City links

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s agent has played down rumours linking his client with a January move away from Lazio.

The 22-year-old Serbian star has been attracting interest from a range of clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus, following an impressive season with Lazio.

But it is Manchester City who have been touted as potentially launching an €80million offer for his services when the transfer window reopens.

However, responding to the rumours of a move to the Premier League, his agent – the former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezman – insists his client is happy in the Italian capital.

“There are many rumours and each day different, but this is not the moment to talk about a move. Lazio are living a fantastic season and in this moment all his attentions are focused on it,” he told the club’s official website.

However, despite Kezman’s claims, that is unlikely to stop the rumours with Milinkovic-Savic looking to further impress on a season that has already seen him rack up a combined six goals and assists from midfield this season.