Agent of Everton flop in talks with AC Milan over January switch

The agent of Everton summer signing Moise Kean is reportedly in talks with AC Milan over a January transfer window switch.

The Italy international has struggled to make his mark at Goodison Park since moving to Merseyside in a €27.5m deal from Juventus, so far failing to score a single Premier League goal in his nine appearances for the club.

And according to Calciomercato, the player’s agent Mino Raiola is not happy with the situation and is already considering possible options for the January window.

The striker is said to have been proposed to Milan, who tried to sign the player already over the summer. Indeed, contact is already underway and serious negotiations could soon begin.

But the report adds that the Toffees do not want to send the youngster out on loan and are keen to give him more time to adapt to the Premier League.

Kean was left out of the Toffees squad for the weekend win at Southampton after missing a team meeting, but is expected to return for the game against Norwich after the international break.