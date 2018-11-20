The agent of French teenage sensation Jean-Clair Todibo has dropped a strong hint that the Toulouse midfielder could soon join Liverpool or Juventus.

Todibo has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, having attracted the interest of several big clubs despite only making his debut for the Ligue 1 outfit back in August.

The 18-year-old’s contract runs out in 2019, meaning he will become a free agent in the summer and clubs will only have to pay compensation to secure the services of one of France’s top young prospects.

That fee could be as little as €3-4million, prompting both the Reds and Juve to sit up and take notice as they continue to monitor the player’s progress.

Indeed, in an interview with Tuttosport, his agent spoke about what is to come for the midfielder, who can also play in defence.

Bruno Satin said: “Todibo wants to prove that he can play where football really counts, and how that he is not afraid of dealing with top players. Surely when the boy moves he will start playing with the team immediately, and not go through a loan situation.”

