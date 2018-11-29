Agent of Gareth Bale reveals surprising links to next club

Gareth Bale’s agent has hinted that the Real Madrid star could join Juventus, stating that “nothing is impossible” when asked about the move.

The Welshman was expected to become one of Real’s leading lights after Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise switch to Serie A, but now Bale is being tipped to follow the Portuguese superstar to Turin in the future.

Speaking about the possibility of a move, the agent of the former Tottenham star, Jonathan Barnett, told Tuttosport: “Gareth is very happy at Real Madrid, but if we’re talking about the future then nothing is impossible in the transfer market.

“Ronaldo was an important loss for Real Madrid. Gareth loved playing with Cristiano, but he’s happy because he’s at a top club.

“It’s true that since CR7 arrived the foreign superstars are starting to consider Serie A and start looking at it in a different way compared to the last years.”

Bale was linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea over the summer, while there were also surprise rumours of a return to Spurs.

Barnett, meanwhile, also represents Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and gave an update on the former Arsenal man’s future.

He added: “He’s the Juventus number 1, he’ll 100 per cent remain in Bianconero.H is in the category of Alisson, Kepa and Oblak, but he’s not for sale.”

