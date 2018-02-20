Agent of Juventus defensive star hints at summer Arsenal switch

The agent of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has hinted that a move to Arsenal could happen, should the right offer come in.

Rugani has been the subject of interest from a number of Europe’s top clubs, having failed to force his way into Juve’s first team on a regular basis due to the form of Medhi Benatia.

It is well documented that Gunners chief Arsene Wenger needs to strengthen his defensive options in the summer, having bolstered Arsenal’s attack in the winter transfer window.

And the report in Football Italia claims that Wenger is very keen on bringing the player to north London, with a fee in the region of £25million being mooted for the 23-year-old.

Indeed his agent reported: “Rugani is an international player. He could play in any league, so also in the UK.

“He’s young. Elegant in the way of playing. I know that various top European clubs follow him. Some are English.

Rugani is said to favour a move to the Premier League, with his agent adding: “Arsenal? In the past, some seasons ago, we spoke with them. At the moment there is no official contact with them.

“He is happy at Juventus. He does not want to leave Turin. And he hopes to play continuously. However, if they were to receive a big offer for him, maybe he could be sold.”

