Agent of Juventus star in London to discuss Lukaku swap with Man Utd

Paulo Dybala’s agent has reportedly been in London for talks with Manchester United about a swap deal with Juventus for Romelu Lukaku.

Dybala’s future has been the subject of plenty of recent speculation – with United keen to recruit the Argentina attacker – as a deal for Lukaku to leave Old Trafford appears to be edging closer.

Despite Juventus recently ramping up their interest in signing Inter Milan Lukaku, Dybala has been reluctant to leave Turin.

However, Sky in Italy claims that Juventus will now wait and see if Dybala’s representatives can agree terms with United, and are likely to green light the move if the 25-year-old accepts their proposal.

At this stage, however, it would appear that a deal is someway off for a player who has also been strongly linked with Tottenham.

Dybala, who has scored 78 goals in 182 Juventus appearances since joining the club from Palermo in 2015, is expected to return to training on Thursday following his Copa America exploits with Argentina over the summer.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!