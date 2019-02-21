Agent of key Tottenham star opens up on Real Madrid links

Christian Eriksen’s agent has quelled rumours linking the Tottenham playmaker with a move to Real Madrid, saying he is only focused on his football.

The Denmark international has once again played a pivotal role in the club’s Premier League title challenge, starring as Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli have all been missing over the last month or so.

Eriksen’s current contract runs out in June 2020, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is keen to tie the player down to a new long-term contract as the likes of Real hover in the background.

But according to the player’s agent, Martin Schoots, Eriksen is not likely to engage in negotiations any time soon.

“Christian only wants to focus himself on football,” Schoots told ESPN.

“Besides his technical, tactical and athletic skills, also this attitude has contributed over the years to his impressive transformation from world-class talent to world-class player.

“At this moment I would prefer not to join the speculations about contracts and transfers.”

Kane, Son and Alli have all signed new deals with the club since the summer but Eriksen’s reluctance to do so has sparked rumours that a potential swap deal involving former Spurs favourite Gareth Bale could be on the cards.

Bale appears to be an increasingly isolated figure and has found himself below Brazilian prodigy Vinicius Junior in the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

Eriksen, in stark contrast, has been involved 19 goals from 33 appearances for the club this season, scoring seven times and setting up 12 more.

